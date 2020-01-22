Lesley FURSDON

FURSDON, Lesley Agnes
(nee Rutherford):
NZRN Midwife, Dip Nursing. On January 21, 2020 at Summerset Wigram. Dearly loved wife and friend of Gale, loved sister and sister-in-law of Christie and Win, Margaret and the late Brian, and Ken and Elizabeth. Stepmother and friend of Peter and Janet, Vivien and Peter, and Stephen and Mary, and 9 loving grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, and a loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews. Messages to the Fursdon Family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. Private Cremation. Memorial Service details to be advised.

Published in The Press on Jan. 22, 2020
