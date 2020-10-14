EVANS, Lesley Ann:
On October 12, 2020, at Kaikoura Hospital. Loved partner of Ken Yaxley. Daughter of the late Elsie Morgan and William Evans, and stepdaughter of Noel Morgan, mother of Warren and Dale Reedy, and mother-in-law of Rachael and Jacqui Reedy. Special Nana of Rhys, Emma, Lara, Nicholas and Ardie Reedy, and sister of Barbara Morrison, Robert Evans and Lloyd Morgan. Messages to 37A Ludstone Road, Kaikoura, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Lesley's family would like to acknowledge the support from Kaikoura Doctors, Nursing Staff and District Nurses, the staff at St John, Kaikoura along with staff at St George's Cancer Care. A Celebration of Lesley's life will be held at St Peter's Anglican Church, Kaikoura, on Friday, October 16, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Kaikoura Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Oct. 14, 2020