ERIKSON, Lesley Patricia
(formerly Dickinson):
On March 24, 2020, passed away at Christchurch Hospital; aged 56 years. A pillar of love, faith, support and wisdom to son's Simon, and Jeremy. Cherished daughter of the late Stewart and Joyce Erikson, much loved sister and sister-in-law of Dianne and Brian Roberts, Dave and Anna, Karen, Christine and Brent Stirling, and loved aunt to her nieces and nephews. A big thank you to Doctor David Smyth for the wonderful care of Lesley over the years and to all of the staff at Ward 12 Christchurch Hospital. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Lesley Erikson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Given current circumstances, a private ceremony has been held. A Memorial Service celebrating Lesley's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on Mar. 28, 2020