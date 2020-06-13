CROCKETT, Lesley Margaret
(nee Mathews):
On June 10, 2020, peacefully at Burwood Hospital, aged 84 years. Dearly loved wife of Ian, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Sharyn and Jim Cartwright, and Ross and partner Shirley, loved grandmother of Corey, Megan, Stacey, Georgia, and Jaimee; and Faith. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Russell and Rosalie, and a loved aunty and friend to many.
Sadly missed
Special thanks to the staff of Ward C2, Burwood Hospital, for their wonderful care. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late Lesley Crockett, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Lesley's life will be held in our AvonPark Chapel, corner Kerrs and Pages Roads, Linwood, on Wednesday, June 17, at 2.00pm. Private Cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on June 13, 2020