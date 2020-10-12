JAMESON, Les:
Peacefully on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at his home, in his 91st year. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Diana (deceased), devoted father and father-in-law of Andrew and Corinne (Christchurch) and Paul and Andrea (Auckland), cherished grandad of Hayden, Katherine, Matthew, Eden, and Tamara. Les and Diana – now two hearts united together. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Les Jameson, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to the SPCA would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Celebration of Les' life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside on Thursday, October 15 at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 12, 2020