WOODS,
Leorene Theresa (Lee):
Passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, July 1, 2020. Beloved wife of Bruce, much loved mum and mother-in-law of Delia and Jodie, treasured nana of Jonathan, and a loved sister of Catherine, Mary, and Michael.
A lovely lady,
who will be missed by many.
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Lee Woods, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A celebration of Lee's life will be held in the Christchurch Crematorium Chapel, 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram, on Wednesday, July 8, at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press from July 3 to July 4, 2020
