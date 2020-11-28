MITCHELL, Leonie Agnes:

On November 19, 2020, aged 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved wife of Howard, dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephen and Pauline, Jan and Stewart, Kay and Alistair. Dearly loved Lonie to 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

With tears we saw you suffer,

We watched you fade away,

Our hearts were slowly breaking

As you fought so hard to stay.

You did not want to leave us

But you did not go alone,

For part of us went with you

The day that you were called home.

A private service was held for Leonie as per her wishes on November 24, 2020. Many thanks to all the wonderful staff at Bupa Parkstone Care Home. In lieu of flowers donations in the memory of Leonie would be appreciated to Nurse Maude for their loving care.





