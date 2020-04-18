HARRIS, Leonie Brenda:
23.5.1971 - 14.4.2020
It is with sadness we announce the passing of Leonie, dearly loved soulmate of Darryl Cowens, and mother and mother-in-law to Jaydn and Lily, and Nana of Calliope and Isobelle. Daughter of the late Ian and Sylvia. Loved sister of the late Wayne and the late Kaye, and sister-in-law of Denzel and Cedric. Loved aunt to Rachel and children, and Craig.
Leonie will be missed
by us all.
Due to Covid restrictions, Leonie will be privately cremated, and a celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Sincere thanks to all the wonderful staff in Oncology Ward 26 at Christchurch Hospital.
Published in The Press on Apr. 18, 2020