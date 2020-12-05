Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonie CHIPLIN. View Sign Service Information John Rhind Funeral Directors 13-19 London St Christchurch , Canterbury 033799920 Death Notice



Leonie Mary (née Bigham):

Peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on November 30, 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Robert MacLean Chiplin, loved mother and mother-in-law of Susan and Noel, Kaye and Michael, loved Nan of Paige, Nicholas, Josh, and Luke and Gran Gran of Ayrton, Mika, Roman, Freddie and Willa. Beloved Aunty of Dean and Andrea, Mark and Craig, Barbara, Pauline, Michelle and the late Judith.

Miss me but let me go when I come to the end of the road and the sun has set for me.

I want no nights in a gloom filled room.

Why cry for a soul set free.

Miss me a little but not too long and not with your heads bowed low.

Remember the love that we once shared.

Miss me but let me go.

For this is a journey we all must take and each must go alone.

Messages to the family of the late Leonie Chiplin, C/- 84 Tauhinu Avenue, Lincoln 7608. In accordance with Leonie's wishes her body has been bequeathed to the Otago Medical School. There will be no service at this time.







