TAYLOR, Leonard Trevor:
Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at Nurse Maude Hospital on July 4, 2019, aged 86 years. Very dearly loved husband and best friend of Pam, loving father and father-in-law of Lynne and Steve, Jill and Phill, Faye and Darrin, Sharyn and Darrin. Loving Grandy of Aleisha, Rhys, Chantelle, Jasmine, Griffin and Malindi, and Great-Grandy of Harper, Oscar and Boston. Loved brother of Elaine and brother-in-law of Bernie. Messages to PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. In lieu of flowers, donations in Len's name can be made to Nurse Maude and would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/lttaylor0907
for the love and special care of Len over the past week. A Funeral Service will be celebrated at Harewood Crematorium, Wilkinsons Road, via Gardiners Road, Christchurch, on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at 10.30am.
Published in The Press on July 6, 2019