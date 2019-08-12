STOKES, Leonard Harley:
Harley WWII service number 4211953. Passed away on Friday, August 9, 2019; in his 98th year. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Cecil and Mary Stokes. Loved uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Harley's service will be held at St Stephen's Anglican Church, 65 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson, on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 2.00pm. Messages to Shone & Shirley & Boucher Ltd, 164 Tahunanui Drive, Nelson 7011. Many thanks to the staff at Kensington Court for their care and kindness to Harley.
Published in The Press on Aug. 12, 2019