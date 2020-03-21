Leonard SPENCER

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard SPENCER.
Service Information
Taumarunui Funeral Services Ltd
34 Huia St
Taumarunui , Manawatu-Wanganui
078957420
Service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Taumarunui Funeral Services Ltd
34 Huia St
Taumarunui , Manawatu-Wanganui
View Map
Death Notice

SPENCER,
Leonard Stuart (Len):
On March 20, 2020, we lost our beloved family member Len who slipped away peacefully, at the age of 82 years, after a very long and hard battle. Loving brother of June and uncle and friend to many. Dearly loved father figure to Peter and much loved by Sheryl and her family. A Service for Len will be held at Taumarunui Funeral Services Chapel, 34 Huia St, on Tuesday 24th March, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. All communications to 38 Tanoa St, RD 2, Taumarunui 3992.
Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The Press on Mar. 21, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.