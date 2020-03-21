SPENCER,
Leonard Stuart (Len):
On March 20, 2020, we lost our beloved family member Len who slipped away peacefully, at the age of 82 years, after a very long and hard battle. Loving brother of June and uncle and friend to many. Dearly loved father figure to Peter and much loved by Sheryl and her family. A Service for Len will be held at Taumarunui Funeral Services Chapel, 34 Huia St, on Tuesday 24th March, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. All communications to 38 Tanoa St, RD 2, Taumarunui 3992.
Taumarunui Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The Press on Mar. 21, 2020