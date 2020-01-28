SCHWASS,

Leonard James (Swassy):

Passed away peacefully at home (Westport), surrounded by his loving family, on Sunday, January 26, 2020. Adored, beloved husband, soulmate and best friend of Janice, much loved father and father-in-law of Wendy and Gavin, Len and Donna, and Shane and Rhea, treasured Grandfather of Kelly, Dylan, Aimee, Breegan, Elijah, Jamie, and Anthony, great-Grandfather of Kai, Harper, and Leo, and a dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of the Schwass and Jack families. Messages to 178 Palmerston Street, Westport 7825. In lieu of flowers, donations to Buller Hospital Comforts Fund are appreciated, and may be made at the service. A service of Celebration will be held at Club Buller, Russell Street, Westport, Tomorrow (Wednesday), at 2.00pm, followed by interment at the Orowaiti Cemetery.

