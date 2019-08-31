SARTEN,

Leonard Mervyn (Merv):

Service number 623671. Born February 13, 1924, in Waitara. Passed away peacefully on August 29, 2019, at Jean Sandel, aged 95 years. Beloved son of Len and Ivy. Much loved husband of the late Marjorie, dearest husband of Ailsa for 47 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Dennis and Carolyn Sarten, Phyllis and Antony Neville-Lamb, and Janice Appleby. Greatly respected stepfather of the Bellringer family; Ray and Christine, Kevin and Anne, and the late Trevor. Beloved grandfather of Llewellyn and Kristin, Katherine, Rachael, Christopher, Kerry and Jenny, Amber and Nik, Shona, Raewyn and Jacob, Steven, Alison. Great-grandfather of Abigail, Levi and Lauren. A celebration of Merv's life will be held at St Andrews Presbyterian Church, Liardet Street, New Plymouth, on Tuesday, September 3, at 10.30am. Following the service Merv will be laid to rest at Huirangi Cemetery.





