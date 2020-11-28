LLOYD, Leonard (Len):
On November 26, 2020, peacefully at Burwood Hospital, aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Barbara, loved father and father-in-law of Andrea and Stuart, Tracey, Scott and Miriam, and Sarah and Kel, treasured Poppa of Joshua, and Brogan; Cameron, and Ashlea; Joe, and Ben; and Tayla, and a loving great-grandfather. Special thanks to the staff in Ward BG at Burwood Hospital. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Len Lloyd, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for Len will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, December 2, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Nov. 28, 2020