FREEMAN,
Leonard Frederick (Len):
On March, 4, 2020, passed away peacefully at Burlington Village, aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Heather, much loved father and father-in-law of Paul, Gary, Gail and Ian, loving grandad of Steven, Simon, and Christopher; Andrew, Michael, Ben, and Katie; Hayden, Kieran, Kyle and Jess, loved great-grandad of his 8 great-grandchildren, and a loved brother of Barry, and Ken. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Leonard Freeman, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's Canterbury, would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Service to celebrate Len's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on March 16, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Mar. 7, 2020