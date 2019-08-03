DABINETTE,

Leonard Brian (Dabby):

We would like to thank everyone for their kindness and expressions of sympathy following the loss of Len, loved husband, father, grandad and great-grandad. Thanks to all who attended the services at the Fire Station and graveside, to Father Matthew and Waikari Hospital for their wonderful care of Len, Gulliver and Tyler Funeral Directors you made everything so much easier. Special thanks to the Culverden Volunteer Fire Brigade for honouring Len. Please accept this as a personal thank you. Judy, Ian, Daniel, Grace, Tallulah and Eloise.



