Peacefully at Waikari Hospital on June 22, 2019, in his 82nd year. Dearly loved husband of Judy for 59 years. Loved father of Sandra (deceased) and Ian. Grandfather of Daniel, Grace, Tallulah, and Eloise. Great-grandfather of Georgia, and Sophia. Respected friend of Belinda, Kylie, Anthony, and Raz. In lieu of flowers donations to The Friends of the Waikari Hospital Comfort Fund would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A celebration of Len's life will be held at the Culverden Fire Station, on Thursday, June 27, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Culverden Cemetery. Messages to the Dabinette family, c/- PO Box 53, Culverden 7345.

