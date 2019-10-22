CORNER,
Leonard Sydney (Len): QFSM
Passed away peacefully on October 20, 2019, at Parklands Hospital, aged 94 years. Loved husband of the late Joy, loved father and father-in-law of Marie and Mike Wall, and Len; loving pop of Hayley and Matt; Jenn, Andrew and Sarah, proud great-pop of Amélie; Ella; Zachary, and baby Corner, soon to arrive. Late Fire Commander of the Christchurch Fire Brigade. Sincere thanks to the amazing staff of Parklands Hospital, Kauri Ward, for their care of Len over the last few months. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Len Corner, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Canterbury would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral service for Len will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, October 25, at 10.00am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019