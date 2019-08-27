Leonard BOWERS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard BOWERS.
Service Information
Dignity with Sincerity Funeral Services
78 Brisbane Street
Christchurch, Canterbury
033655055
Death Notice

BOWERS, Leonard Charles
William (Len):
Passed away peacefully on August 25, 2019, at George Manning Rest Home and Hospital, aged 93. Dearly loved husband of the late Nola, much loved father and father-in-law of Peter and Jan, Kevin and Robyne, Elizabeth and Kevin, Leon and Denise, loved grandad of Kelly, Andrea, Genevieve, Lisa, Dylan, Bonnieclaire, Ruby and Rosiemay, and much loved great-grandad to his 15 great-grandchildren. Messages c/- the Bowers Family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A celebration of Len's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, Linwood Avenue, on Friday, August 30 at 11.00am, thereafter a private Interment.

logo
Published in The Press from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.