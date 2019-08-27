BOWERS, Leonard Charles
William (Len):
Passed away peacefully on August 25, 2019, at George Manning Rest Home and Hospital, aged 93. Dearly loved husband of the late Nola, much loved father and father-in-law of Peter and Jan, Kevin and Robyne, Elizabeth and Kevin, Leon and Denise, loved grandad of Kelly, Andrea, Genevieve, Lisa, Dylan, Bonnieclaire, Ruby and Rosiemay, and much loved great-grandad to his 15 great-grandchildren. Messages c/- the Bowers Family to PO Box 35046, Christchurch 8640. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A celebration of Len's life will be held at the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, Linwood Avenue, on Friday, August 30 at 11.00am, thereafter a private Interment.
Published in The Press from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019