ANDREW, Leonard Gordon
(Len, Bluey):
(Ex Merchant Navy No 1426)
Passed away at Christchurch Hospital on August 15, 2019. Dearly Loved husband of Mavis. Loved Great- Granddad of Ryus, and Connie Elliott. Messages for the Family of the late Len Andrew may be sent c/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. A Memorial service for Len will be held in our chapel 65 Vickerys Road, Wigram on Wednesday, August 21, at 1.30pm. At Len's request no black clothes to be worn, bright colours please.
Published in The Press on Aug. 19, 2019