REID, Leona Mary:
On September 5, 2020 peacefully at Bainswood on Victoria. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob. Much loved Mum of Carol, Alison, and Robert. Loved Nana of Daniel, and Milly. Our sincere thanks to Dr Jo Macgregor and everyone at Bainswood, and Nurse Maude. Donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The service to celebrate Leona's life will be held at Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Rd), Rangiora, on Thursday, September 10, at 1.30pm. Current restrictions on large gatherings will apply. Private cremation thereafter. Messages to the Reid family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press on Sept. 8, 2020