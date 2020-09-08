Leona REID

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leona REID.
Service Information
Service
Thursday, Sep. 10, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Northbrook Chapel
Spark Lane (off Northbrook Rd)
Rangiora
View Map
Death Notice

REID, Leona Mary:
On September 5, 2020 peacefully at Bainswood on Victoria. Aged 81 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Bob. Much loved Mum of Carol, Alison, and Robert. Loved Nana of Daniel, and Milly. Our sincere thanks to Dr Jo Macgregor and everyone at Bainswood, and Nurse Maude. Donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The service to celebrate Leona's life will be held at Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Rd), Rangiora, on Thursday, September 10, at 1.30pm. Current restrictions on large gatherings will apply. Private cremation thereafter. Messages to the Reid family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.

logo
Published in The Press on Sept. 8, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.