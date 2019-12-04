Leon MOREL

Guest Book
  • "May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of..."
    - Janice Chick
Service Information
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 a.m.
St Theresa's
Death Notice

MOREL, Leon Gustave:
On Sunday, December 1, 2019, passed away peacefully at the Royal Melbourne Hospital, aged 87, adored husband of Dawn, father of Tony, Mark, and Dean, father-in-law of Janet, Lily Nisanart, and Nicola. Grandfather of Issabella, Reed, Mia, Olive, and Violet. Uncle to Michael, Natalie, Samuel, Joshua the late Robert, Andrew, Catherine, the late Vicki, Todd and Dax. A celebration of Leon's life will be held at St Theresa's, Essendon, Melbourne, on Friday, Decemeber 6, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Dec. 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.