MOREL, Leon Gustave:
On Sunday, December 1, 2019, passed away peacefully at the Royal Melbourne Hospital, aged 87, adored husband of Dawn, father of Tony, Mark, and Dean, father-in-law of Janet, Lily Nisanart, and Nicola. Grandfather of Issabella, Reed, Mia, Olive, and Violet. Uncle to Michael, Natalie, Samuel, Joshua the late Robert, Andrew, Catherine, the late Vicki, Todd and Dax. A celebration of Leon's life will be held at St Theresa's, Essendon, Melbourne, on Friday, Decemeber 6, at 11.00am.
Published in The Press on Dec. 4, 2019