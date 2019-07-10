Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leon MCLENNAN. View Sign Death Notice



On July 7, 2019, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital after a brave battle, aged 76 years. Loving husband and gardening mate of Liz for 50 years of marriage, loving father and mentor to Leonie, and the late Jamie, father-in-law of Stephan Knowler, loved and adored granddad of Georgia, Matilda, and Jemima. Respected brother-in-law of the Mayo families, loved by all his nieces and nephews and a great friend to all his mates. Special thanks to Ward 26 and the Oncology Department, Christchurch Hospital for their care of Leon. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Leon McLennan, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Leon's life will be held in the Hornby Working Men's Club, 17 Carmen Road, Hornby, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 1.30pm, followed by a private family interment.







McLENNAN, Leon George:On July 7, 2019, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital after a brave battle, aged 76 years. Loving husband and gardening mate of Liz for 50 years of marriage, loving father and mentor to Leonie, and the late Jamie, father-in-law of Stephan Knowler, loved and adored granddad of Georgia, Matilda, and Jemima. Respected brother-in-law of the Mayo families, loved by all his nieces and nephews and a great friend to all his mates. Special thanks to Ward 26 and the Oncology Department, Christchurch Hospital for their care of Leon. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Leon McLennan, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Leon's life will be held in the Hornby Working Men's Club, 17 Carmen Road, Hornby, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 1.30pm, followed by a private family interment. Published in The Press on July 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers