McLENNAN, Leon George:
On July 7, 2019, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital after a brave battle, aged 76 years. Loving husband and gardening mate of Liz for 50 years of marriage, loving father and mentor to Leonie, and the late Jamie, father-in-law of Stephan Knowler, loved and adored granddad of Georgia, Matilda, and Jemima. Respected brother-in-law of the Mayo families, loved by all his nieces and nephews and a great friend to all his mates. Special thanks to Ward 26 and the Oncology Department, Christchurch Hospital for their care of Leon. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Leon McLennan, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate Leon's life will be held in the Hornby Working Men's Club, 17 Carmen Road, Hornby, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 1.30pm, followed by a private family interment.
Published in The Press on July 10, 2019