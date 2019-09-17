HAVILL, Leon Selwyn:
Died peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, on Sunday, September 15, 2019, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of Gay, father and father-in-law of Vicki and Simon, David (deceased) and Fiona, Charlotte and Darren. Deeply loved and respected Grandfather of Jeremy and Bekka, Edward and Casey, Alexandra, Verona and Pearce, and Great-Grandfather of Blake. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Leon Havill, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Funeral Service for Leon will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Thursday, September 19, at 10.30am. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Sept. 17, 2019