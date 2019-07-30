BRADFORD, Leon Samuel:
On July 27, 2019, peacefully at home, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Colleen. Loved father and father-in-law of Lyndon and Annmarie, and Janine and Steve Bush. A much loved Grandad of Grace, Kieran, Ewan, and Amy. Messages to the Bradford family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. The Funeral service for Leon will be held at the Opawa Community Church, corner of Aynsley Terrace and Opawa Road, on Thursday, August 1, at 1.00pm, followed by burial at the Memorial Park Cemetery, corner of Cypress Street and Ruru Road.
Published in The Press from July 30 to July 31, 2019