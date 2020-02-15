Leo WILLIAMS

Guest Book
  • "Farewell my dear friend I will miss you and your stories"
    - Kathleen Carney
  • "Our most sincere condolences to you all on the loss of Leo,..."
Service Information
G Barrell and Sons Simplicity Funerals
58 Coleridge Street Sydenham
Christchurch, Canterbury
033790196
Death Notice

WILLIAMS,
Leo James Roosevelt:
On February 13, 2020, peacefully, at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village, aged 78 years. Dearly loved and treasured husband of the late Sylvia. Much loved partner of Kathryn. Loved father and father-in-law of Kevin, Wendy-Jane, and Graeme and Debbie. Loved grandad of Raymond, Giovanni, Stacey-May, Hayden, Chase-Rain, Sheldon-Ruby, and great-grandad of Rico, Jade, Lilly, Benji, and Cyrus. Messages to the Williams family, c/- P.O. Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A memorial service for Leo, will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, cnr Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Wednesday, February 19 at 2.00pm.

Published in The Press on Feb. 15, 2020
