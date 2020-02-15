WILLIAMS,
Leo James Roosevelt:
On February 13, 2020, peacefully, at Ngaio Marsh Retirement Village, aged 78 years. Dearly loved and treasured husband of the late Sylvia. Much loved partner of Kathryn. Loved father and father-in-law of Kevin, Wendy-Jane, and Graeme and Debbie. Loved grandad of Raymond, Giovanni, Stacey-May, Hayden, Chase-Rain, Sheldon-Ruby, and great-grandad of Rico, Jade, Lilly, Benji, and Cyrus. Messages to the Williams family, c/- P.O. Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A memorial service for Leo, will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, cnr Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Wednesday, February 19 at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Feb. 15, 2020