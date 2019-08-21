Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Passed away peacefully at Park Lane Village, on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, aged 84 years. Cherished husband of the late Hendrika. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Marlena and Warren, Leon and Dean, Germa and Matt. Loving Opa of Julia and Laura, Ryan and Ashleigh, adored great Opa of Sofia, Henry and Harper, Chloe and Talan. Our grateful appreciation for all the wonderful care and attention from all the team at Park Lane.

He will be remembered for

his positive spirit, kind heart

and humorous nature.

Messages to the family of Leo Van't Veen, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of Leo's Life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Tomorrow (Friday), at 10.00am, followed by a private cremation.







Published in The Press from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019

