STEEL, Leo James:
Our dearest and most loved dad passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, May 16, 2020. Dad lived and loved every day of his life. He was so vibrant at the young age of 91, we thought he would live forever.
Dad was a saint that walked this earth and now it is time for him to rest with his Lord.
He was a loved husband and best friend of the late June and the late Val. Most loving dad and father-in-law of Dave and Kathleen, Greg and Kathy, Julie and Pete Adamson, Kath, and Andy and Anna. Adored and treasured little granddad, grandpa and Poppy of Christopher, Olivia, Daniel and Charlotte; Matthew and Nicole; Ryan, Maton and Piper; Riley, Finn, Archie and Grady.
Messages c/- Steel & Co Solicitors, PO Box 753, Christchurch 8140. The family wish to advise that due to current restrictions, a private service will be held.
Published in The Press on May 20, 2020