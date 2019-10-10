ROGATSKI, Leo John (Spy):
NZ888158 W.O.1 Malaya, Vietnam. On Monday, October 7, 2019, peacefully at Rannerdale Veterans Village, after a short illness; aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Silvia for 60 years. Much loved and respected father and father-in-law of Sue and Jeff, John and Lisa, and Tony and Leigh-Anne. Cherished granddad of Nicholas, Ashley, Jack, Sam, Evangeline, and great-granddad of Clarissa, and Anthony. The family wish to acknowledge the love, care and support extended to Leo by all the staff at Rannerdale. Messages to the Rogatski family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. In lieu of flowers, donations to the RSA in Leo's name would be appreciated and can be made at his service. The Funeral Service for Leo will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Tuesday, October 15, at 11.00am. Followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Press from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019