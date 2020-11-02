POWLEY, Leo
(William Leonard):
On October 29, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Juel, loved Dad of Jeff and Gael, Roger and Carole, Jacqui and Debbie. Loved Pop of Ben and Katherine, Reuben and Ellie, Maddie, Elkan, Cait, Nate, and his great-granddaughter Dylan. The funeral service for Leo will be held at Oxford Terrace Baptist Church, 288 Oxford Tce, on Thursday, November 5, 2020, at 11.00am. Messages to Powley Family, c/- Hope Funerals, 27 Amyes Road, Hornby, Christchurch 8042.
Published in The Press on Nov. 2, 2020