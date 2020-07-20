Leo MUSSON

Guest Book
  • "Kay, Emma-Joy and Victoria, we are so sorry to hear of the..."
    - Lynne Hilston
Service Information
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 23, 2020
1:30 p.m.
St Marys Pro Cathedral Church
373 Manchester Street
Christchurch
Burial
Following Services
Memorial Park Cemetery
Death Notice

MUSSON, Leo Vernon:
On July 17, 2020, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Ailsa. Much loved father of Glenys, Kay, Robert, and Linda. Loved grandad of Safka, Chenae, Rosaria, Emma-Joy and Victoria and great-grandad of Jayden, Rylan, wee Leo, and Tüi-Mae. Special thanks to the staff at Diana Isaac and Ward 10 at Christchurch Hospital for their loving care. Messages may be addressed to the family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013.A Requiem Mass for Leo will be Celebrated at St Marys Pro Cathedral Church, 373 Manchester Street, Christchurch on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 1.30pm, burial thereafter at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Published in The Press on July 20, 2020
