HARDING, Leo:
On September 27, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by family. Aged 74. Much loved husband of Angela, father and father-in-law to Sam and Nadia, Tom and Anna, Polly and partner BJ. Proud grandfather of Florence Harding. Loved brother-in-law of Kath and the late Anthony Nixon, Diana and the late William Nixon and uncle of David, Gemma, Amy, Peter and Suzy. The family would like to thank all those health care professionals and others who supported and treated Leo along the way. A special thank you to the district nurses and palliative care service for their caring and excellent assistance.
A brave and noble soul, one of nature's true gentlemen. Leo will be greatly missed
and always loved.
Messages may be addressed to the Harding Family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A private family memorial service for Leo has been held.
Published in The Press on Oct. 12, 2019