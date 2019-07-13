EDWARDS, Leo Frederick:
Regt no. 341646 RNZIR. On July 12, 2019, peacefully at, Radius Care St Helena's Rest Home, aged 82 years. Much loved husband of Ngaire, for 50 years. Dearly father and father-in-law of Debbie and Will, and Corey and Belinda, a dearly loved grandad of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved by all his North Island Whanau.
A mighty Totara
has fallen.
A special thank you to all the staff at St Helena's for their devoted care of Leo. Messages to The Edwards family C/o PO Box 26112 CHCH 8148. In accordance with Leo's wishes a private cremation will be been held.
Published in The Press on July 13, 2019