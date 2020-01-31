CAUNTER, Leo Russell:
On January 29, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Dawn (nee Hooker) for 60 years, loved father and friend of Stephen and Raewyn, Philip and Tracy, and Grant and Nicky (Amsterdam), granddad of Alana, and Logan; Jack, and Holly; Grace, and Leo, brother of Garry and the late Valda, and Russell. Special thanks to the staff of Anthony Wilding Hospital for their care of Leo. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Leo Caunter, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Funeral Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Church, 70 Spencer Street, Addington, on Tuesday, February 4, at 1.00pm, followed by private interment at Ruru Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Jan. 31, 2020