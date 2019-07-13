GISBERTS, Leny:
On July 10, 2019, passed away at Summerset Wigram, surrounded by her loving family and friends. Dearly loved and cherished wife of the late Harry, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Marjo and Paul, Sylvia (deceased), Sonja and Graham, cherished Oma of Michaela and Richard, Daniel, Samuel, Timara, and Thomas; great-Oma of Lily (deceased), Aria, and Lockie. Leny's family would like to express their gratitude for the outstanding care and support provided by the Summerset staff. This was greatly appreciated during a very difficult time. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Leny Gisberts, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance Rolleston would be appreciated and may be made at the service. We will farewell Leny in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, July 16, at 10.00am, followed by a private interment in Shands Road Cemetery.
Published in The Press on July 13, 2019