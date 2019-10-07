NEWBURY, Leisa Marie:
Unexpectedly at home with family on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Aged 49 years. Dearly loved wife of Warren for 28 years. Much loved mum of Amy and fiancé Matt, and Holly. Treasured daughter of Faye and stepdaughter of the late Graeme Campbell. Loved daughter of the late Mike Court. Loved sis of Simon Court. Loved sister of Melanie, and Michael Court. Loved sister-in-law of Peter and Kelly, and Helen and Glen Horn. Loved niece of Ann and Barry Frewen. Loved daughter-in-law of Alex and the late Moira Newbury. A service to celebrate Leisa's life will be held at Northbrook Chapel and Rossburn Receptions, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), Rangiora, on Friday, October 11, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter. Messages to the Newbury family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.
Published in The Press from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019