Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



Unexpectedly at home with family on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Aged 49 years. Dearly loved wife of Warren for 28 years. Much loved mum of Amy and fiancé Matt, and Holly. Treasured daughter of Faye and stepdaughter of the late Graeme Campbell. Loved daughter of the late Mike Court. Loved sis of Simon Court. Loved sister of Melanie, and Michael Court. Loved sister-in-law of Peter and Kelly, and Helen and Glen Horn. Loved niece of Ann and Barry Frewen. Loved daughter-in-law of Alex and the late Moira Newbury. A service to celebrate Leisa's life will be held at Northbrook Chapel and Rossburn Receptions, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), Rangiora, on Friday, October 11, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter. Messages to the Newbury family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440.







NEWBURY, Leisa Marie:Unexpectedly at home with family on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Aged 49 years. Dearly loved wife of Warren for 28 years. Much loved mum of Amy and fiancé Matt, and Holly. Treasured daughter of Faye and stepdaughter of the late Graeme Campbell. Loved daughter of the late Mike Court. Loved sis of Simon Court. Loved sister of Melanie, and Michael Court. Loved sister-in-law of Peter and Kelly, and Helen and Glen Horn. Loved niece of Ann and Barry Frewen. Loved daughter-in-law of Alex and the late Moira Newbury. A service to celebrate Leisa's life will be held at Northbrook Chapel and Rossburn Receptions, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road), Rangiora, on Friday, October 11, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter. Messages to the Newbury family, c/- PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. Published in The Press from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for The Press Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers