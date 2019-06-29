QUINN, Leila Mary:
Formerly of Greymouth. On June 27, 2019 at Bainswood Rest Home, Rangiora, aged 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Bill, and dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Margaret and John Tuck, Trish and Gary Hurrell, Catherine and Dale Jenkins, and Kevin. Loving Nana to her many grandchildren and Grandma to her great-grandchildren.
"Gone to be with Dad"
Messages 9 Country Lane Rangiora 7400. A Celebration of Leila's life will be held in Our Chapel, 12 High Street, Rangiora on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 1pm, followed by a Service at Anisy's Funeral Home, 77 Shakespeare Street, Greymouth on Thursday, July 4, at 2pm, interment thereafter in the Karoro Cemetery.
Published in The Press on June 29, 2019