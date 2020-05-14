ROBERTSHAW,

Leicester Herbert:

Passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020, at Burwood Public Hospital. Aged 90. Much loved husband of the late Mary Robertshaw. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Paul and Jeni Sanderson (Waikuku), Brian and Hitsy (Wellington), Helen and the late Paul Derbyshire (Rangiora), and the late John. Loved Grandad of Oliver, Amellia and Roscoe, Bianca and Dave, Chelsea; Andre; Xanthe and Mark, Flavia and Ronnie, and Atlanta. Great-Grandad of Ruby and Teddy. Much loved and respected uncle to his many nieces and nephews. Thank you to the medical team and nursing staff at ward B2, Burwood Hospital. A celebration of Leicester's life will be advised at a later date. Messages to c/- Jeni Sanderson, PO Box 62, Rangiora 7440.



