BURNEY, Leicester (Jock):
Passed away peacefully, in his 90th year, at Motukarara on the evening of Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Loved and devoted husband of the late Valma Burney. Much loved father of Judith and Kaye, and grandfather of Megan and Rachel Baker. Loved and well respected by all who knew him, Jock will be missed by his friends and family including Paul Baker, Graeme Dawson and James Gilchrist. Our family would like to thank the wonderful staff from the New Zealand Nursing Agency for the great care they gave Jock in his home. Messages to the Burney family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Mar. 18, 2020