KNAPP, Lee:
Passed away on October 5, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Dearly loved mother of Persia and Siân. Mother-in-law to Kaleb. Grandmother to Charlie and Rosie-Lee. Loved daughter of Grace and the late Bill. Adored sister of Bill, Richie, and Ann. Treasured Aunty of all her nieces and nephews. A celebration of Lee's life will be held at The Officers' Mess, 170 Vauxhall Road, Narrow Neck, on Thursday, October 10, at 11.00am. Donations to the Cancer Society would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Press on Oct. 7, 2019