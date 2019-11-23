SCOTT,
Leah Faygh (nee Zucker):
Peacefully on November 14, 2019, at George Manning Lifecare, Christchurch. Loved wife of the late Alan Scott, loved mother of the late Susan. Loved Aunt of Sandie, Nikki and Meg, and stepmother of Janice. A dear friend and neighbour who will be sadly missed and remembered. Grateful thanks to the staff of George Manning Lifecare for their kindness and care of Leah. Messages may be addressed to the Scott Family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A private cremation has taken place in accordance with Leah's wishes.
Published in The Press on Nov. 23, 2019