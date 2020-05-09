HEENAN, Dr LDB (Brian):
Passed away peacefully at Dunedin Hospital on Thursday, April 23, 2020, surrounded with the love of his family. Brian was so dearly loved, and a loving husband of Natalie, treasured and deepy loved Dad and father-in-law of Peter and Helen (Christchurch), and Kerri and Geoff. Proud and much loved Poppa of Josh (Adelaide), Alex (Christchurch), and Olivia.
"When I count my blessings,
I count you twice."
(Irish Proverb)
A private family service for Brian has been held. Messages to 29A Butler Street, Maori Hill, Dunedin 9010 or on Brian's page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in The Press on May 9, 2020