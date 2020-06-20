EVERETT, Lawrence John:
Passed away peacefully on Friday, June 12, 2020, aged 78, at his daughter's home in Barkstead, Victoria, Australia. Eldest son of Charles (dec) and Hilda Everett (dec). Much loved father and father-law of Julie and Chris, Grant and Marie, and grandfather of Clare, Coco and Leon. Brother and brother-in law to Russell and Mandy, Ian and Sue (dec), Marilyn and Wayne, Allison (dec) and Frank, and Brent. Uncle to his nieces and nephews. A private service has been held. Messages to Everett Family, 35 Loop Rd, Kawarau Falls, Queenstown.
"Missed and loved
by all the family."
Published in The Press on June 20, 2020