Lawrence CROFT

Guest Book
  • "sincerest sympathy, lots of happy memories of Laurie."
    - Kathleen and Gerard McMahon
  • "So sad to hear of Lawrence's passing. I'm really going to..."
    - Lindsay & Karen Thian
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Celebration of Life
To be announced at a later date
Death Notice

CROFT,
Lawrence Alister (Laurie):
Passed away peacefully, on May 4, 2020, at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 73 years. Loved husband of Jean, father of Donna, and Scott, father in-law of Darren, grandad of Nick, Ben, and Emily, youngest son of the late Arnold and Dorothy Croft (of Lakeside), brother of Betty (deceased), Janet, Leonie, and Bevan (deceased), and loved friend of so many.
He will be sadly missed
Laurie's family would like to thank the Nurse Maude nurses for their care of Laurie during his illness. A private family burial will take place. A celebration of Laurie's life will be held at a later date.

logo
Published in The Press on May 6, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.