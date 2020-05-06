CROFT,
Lawrence Alister (Laurie):
Passed away peacefully, on May 4, 2020, at Nurse Maude Hospice, aged 73 years. Loved husband of Jean, father of Donna, and Scott, father in-law of Darren, grandad of Nick, Ben, and Emily, youngest son of the late Arnold and Dorothy Croft (of Lakeside), brother of Betty (deceased), Janet, Leonie, and Bevan (deceased), and loved friend of so many.
He will be sadly missed
Laurie's family would like to thank the Nurse Maude nurses for their care of Laurie during his illness. A private family burial will take place. A celebration of Laurie's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Press on May 6, 2020