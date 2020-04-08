CHAPMAN,
Lawrence Wayne:
With a very heavy heart we said goodbye on April 5, 2020. Aged 68, and after a courageous battle with cancer, he died peacefully at home with family by his side. Childhood sweetheart and soulmate to Elaine, loved and respected father and father-in-law to Michelle and Steve, Daniel and Julie, Paula and Graham. Proud Poppa of Lara, Toby, Josh, Corin, Sienna, Zak and Samantha. His humour, determination, and cheekiness loved by all. A special thanks to all the health professionals for their care and support of Lawrence over the last four years. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the St George's Cancer Institute. If you wish to donate please email: [email protected] and information on how to donate will be forwarded to you. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Lawrence Chapman, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch. A private burial will be held, with a memorial service to be scheduled when the current restrictions are lifted.
Published in The Press on Apr. 8, 2020