ADAMS,
Lawrence Guy (Laurie):
VXE-6 AMS-1 W/O 62, 63,
U.S. Navy. Passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, aged 82 years. Loving and devoted husband of Alison Adams. Much loved father of Karen, Malcolm, and Nigel, father-in-law of Scott Johnson. Cherished and adored granddad of Lance Johnson, Alison and Galau Piilua, Richard and Chloe Johnson. Loving Great-Poppa to Jacarta, Kavahn, and Hugo. We would especially like to thank Nurse Maude for their support and care over the past three years, and the staff of Brakenridge. Messages to the family of Laurie Adams, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. At Laurie's request, a private funeral has been held at home.
Published in The Press on Jan. 25, 2020