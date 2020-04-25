NUTTALL, Lauris Isabel:
Lauris passed away peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, aged 92. Dearly loved wife of the late Ron. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Bronwyn and Graeme, Andrew and Joanne, Gwyneth, Ian and Sonja. Loved grandmother of John, Rowan and Hannah Pollock, Henry, Alice, Jack and Edward Nuttall, Sophie, Joseph, Caitlin and Madeline Hendren, Ruby and Max Nuttall. Loved also by Anna Pollock and Madeleine Brett-Williams. Loved great-grandmother of Bella and Edie. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Graeme (deceased) and Barbara Fifield. Many thanks to all the wonderful carers at Elmswood Retirement Home. A private family service to celebrate Mum's life will be held, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Please send all messages to the Nuttall family, [email protected] or to John Rhind, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013.
Published in The Press on Apr. 25, 2020