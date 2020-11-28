PATTINSON, Laurence Alan:
Loved husband of the late Wendy. Partner of Jean Young. Much loved father and father-in-law of Karen and Rob Koster, Shane and Lynley, Donna and Jeffery Shaw, Amanda, Rhonda, Laurence (Zac), and Charmaine and Scott Mitchell. Much loved grandad, great-grandad and poppa. Laurie's funeral service will take place on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at The Linwood Salvation Army, 177 Linwood Ave, at 2.00pm. Messages to the family of Laurie Pattinson can be sent to c/- P.O. Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. In lieu of flowers donations to the Linwood Salvation Army Childrens work would be appreciated.
Published in The Press on Nov. 28, 2020