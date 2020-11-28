Laurence PATTINSON

  • "Love you so much Dad, I am going to miss you. So many fond..."
    - Karen Koster
Service Information
G Barrell and Sons Simplicity Funerals
58 Coleridge Street Sydenham
Christchurch, Canterbury
033790196
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020
2:00 p.m.
The Linwood Salvation Army
177 Linwood Ave
View Map
Death Notice

PATTINSON, Laurence Alan:
Loved husband of the late Wendy. Partner of Jean Young. Much loved father and father-in-law of Karen and Rob Koster, Shane and Lynley, Donna and Jeffery Shaw, Amanda, Rhonda, Laurence (Zac), and Charmaine and Scott Mitchell. Much loved grandad, great-grandad and poppa. Laurie's funeral service will take place on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at The Linwood Salvation Army, 177 Linwood Ave, at 2.00pm. Messages to the family of Laurie Pattinson can be sent to c/- P.O. Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. In lieu of flowers donations to the Linwood Salvation Army Childrens work would be appreciated.

Published in The Press on Nov. 28, 2020
