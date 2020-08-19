Laurence O'GORMAN

Service Information
John Rhind Funeral Directors
13-19 London St
Christchurch, Canterbury
033799920
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 21, 2020
10:00 a.m.
John Rhind Chapel
entry from London and Whitmore Streets
Christchurch
Death Notice

O'GORMAN,
Laurence Robert (Laurie):
Unexpectedly at home in Christchurch, aged 62. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Frank (deceased), Kevin and Robyn, Brendan and Sue, Carmel and Graham, Peter and Carol, Dermot and Louise, Simon, and Patrick, loved uncle and great-uncle of all his nieces and nephews. Messages may be addressed to the O'Gorman Family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Vincent de Paul would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/lrogorman1208. A Celebration of Laurie's life will be held in the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, on Friday, August 21, at 10.00am.

Published in The Press on Aug. 19, 2020
